The most valuable relationships are not made of two people, they’re made of three.

A third person will always stabilize and grow the relationship between the other two. It’s called a triad, and the more you create, the stronger your network.

This bot passively generates fresh triads of company members to meet every week in an informal standup, or S'Up.

S'Up will then ask whether you met and keep track, a few days later.

Don't want to participate? Send a DM to @sup with opt out to opt out or opt in to opt back in.